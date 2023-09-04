Fort Cavazos Fire 65% contained, 500 acres burnt

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: Fort Cavazos fire crews are coordinating aerial water drops in two areas of the permanently denuded area of the Fort Cavazos range this morning.

The fire is currently 65% contained and has burnt approximately 500 acres. The fire was previously reported to be 300 acres Sept. 13

The crews will continue to conduct offensive measures throughout the day to contain the fire.

There are no structures or personnel in the area of the fire.

Winds upward of 40 MPH were carrying smoke from the fire into the City of Killeen on Sunday, according to Fort Cavazos.

