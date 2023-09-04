Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Fort Cavazos Fire 65% contained, 500 acres burnt

(MGN)
By Joe Ashley and KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: Fort Cavazos fire crews are coordinating aerial water drops in two areas of the permanently denuded area of the Fort Cavazos range this morning.

The fire is currently 65% contained and has burnt approximately 500 acres. The fire was previously reported to be 300 acres Sept. 13

The crews will continue to conduct offensive measures throughout the day to contain the fire.

There are no structures or personnel in the area of the fire.

Winds upward of 40 MPH were carrying smoke from the fire into the City of Killeen on Sunday, according to Fort Cavazos.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 injured in Smith County shooting near night club
SNAP food benefits
East Texas Food Bank discusses impact of new SNAP work requirements
A Tyler police vehicle
New Texas law requiring ID at traffic stops goes into effect Friday
The Bullard-Caddo Mills game was called Friday night after two players were injured.
Medical helicopters called to Bullard game after Caddo Mills players injured
Kerick Johnson
North Tyler apartment complex shooting suspect arrested again on new charges

Latest News

Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday.
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Gregg County game warden Todd Long addresses importance of safe boating
WEBXTRA: East Texas game warden addresses importance of safe boating
Gregg County game warden Todd Long addresses importance of safe boating
East Texas game warden addresses importance of safe boating
The Rosenberg Police Department began receiving calls at approximately 11:22 a.m. Sept. 4 at...
LIVE: SUV crashes into Texas Denny’s Restaurant, 23 injured
A Canton church and homeless shelter has been vandalized in what members of the church are...
Canton church, homeless shelter reports heavy damage, theft from building