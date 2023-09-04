Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WEBXTRA: East Texas game warden addresses importance of safe boating

Gregg County game warden addresses importance of safe boating
By Jamey Boyum
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAKE GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - Lake Gladewater is busy on Labor Day, so game wardens are present to make sure it’s a safe day for everyone.

Game Warden Todd Long shares boating safety rules, including Texas law regarding alcohol on boats, watching for other boaters and skiiers, watching for signs of heat distress, and more.

He noted the lake is a bit low, but conditions are good overall for recreation on the lake.

