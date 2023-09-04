Daingerfield to take on Timpson in Week 3 Game of the Week

TIMPSON, Texas (KLTV) - Two Red Zone top 10 teams will face off on Friday night in our Game of the Week.

Daingerfield will head to Timpson for the week three matchup. Both defenses in two games have given up an average of just over 24 each.

Both teams are unbeaten in the early season. Both have big game recruits. Daingerfield’s wide receiver Bubba Hampton is headed to Texas.

Timpson’s big play guy Terry Bussey is rehabbing from knee surgery in the spring, but his fill in at QB JJ Garner has shown he, too, is dangerous.

The game is set to kick off at 7 p.m. on Sept. 8.

