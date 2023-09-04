Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Canton church, homeless shelter reports heavy damage, theft from building

Donalson spoke to a private contractor who estimated the damage to be around a quarter to half a million dollars.
By Travis Noriega
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - A church and homeless shelter in Canton has vandalized in what the church board believes is a hate-based attack.

On Saturday, Joe Donalson and other members of the Houston Mennonite Fellowship Church arrived to the site of their church shelter in Canton to find the building heavily vandalized with a large number of items and fixtures from the building stolen as well.

Photos and videos provided by Donalson show the damage includes destruction such as holes in walls, shattered windows, ceiling panels pulled down, and broken furniture. He also said that wiring, copper pipes and air conditioners have been stolen.

Donalson spoke to a private contractor who estimated the damage to be around a quarter to half a million dollars.

The church shelter has been involved in a legal battle with the City of Canton since development began in 2017.

The shelter was first established as a refuge for victims of Hurricane Harvey with the intention of developing it into a full congregation later.

Donalson says the City of Canton has attempted to block the project from the beginning.

Members of the church sued the city with the city launching their own lawsuit stating the property is not zoned for residential use and has multiple electrical, health, and safty code violation. The city’s lawsuit does not say what city ordinances the church is violating.

We have reached out to the City of Canton Police Department for comment.

A report has been made to the Canton Police Department and the church itself is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with information in this case.

