Bullard Elementary school teachers dies after complications from surgery

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - A teacher at Bullard Elementary died on Sunday after complications from surgery.

Kathy Sleeper, 75, of Bullard, reportedly had some sort of complication after undergoing surgery, the district said in a press release. According to a press release put out by Bullard ISD,

“This was Kathy’s 20th year in Bullard ISD,” Superintendent Dr. Jack Lee said, “That is 20 years of making a difference in the lives of hundreds of students. Kathy was an extraordinary teacher. She embodied what we believe and what we do here at Bullard ISD, and that was so evident by how much she was loved by her students.”

According to the district’s statement counselors and administrators will be on Bullard ISD campus’ to support students and staff throughout the day on Tuesday, September 5th; and they will continue to be available throughout the week.

In lieu of flowers, the Sleeper family requests donations to be made in Mrs. Sleeper’s memory to Bullard Education Foundation.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.