Advertise With Us
Sabine Stomp Music Festival celebrates Mineola’s 150th birthday

By JD Conte
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - The peak of Mineola’s Sesquicentennial was celebrated Saturday at the Mineola Nature Preserve with the Sabine Stomp Music Festival. Headliners the Old 97′s were joined by several local groups including Lindale native and country music singer Chris Colston.

“We don’t get to really do a lot of shows back home in East Texas but when we do it’s kinda special because I grew up maybe 10-15 minutes from here,” said Colston. “It’s always good to do a hometown show, I’m looking forward to playing in Mineola and seeing some familiar faces I haven’t seen in a long time.”

Attendees had a variety of food vendors to choose from, in attention to artist merchandise. The volunteers who made the event possible say it’s a reflection of the town.

“It says a lot. We really are a great small town that really loves each other. “We love each other. We love the community,” said Elaine Tuck, an event volunteer. “We love volunteering and doing everything we can do to help out in the city of Mineola and make it a great place.

Colston also shared his personal connection, having grown up in the next town over

“My mom had an antique store in Mineola for several years so we were always kind of back and forth growing up,” said Colston. “I’m a big fan of East Texas in general, ‘cause it was were I was born and raised so anytime we get to do something like this for the community man it’s special.

