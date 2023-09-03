Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

East Texas Food Bank discusses impact of new SNAP work requirements

By JD Conte
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - New work requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) went into effect Friday, which were passed as part of a debt ceiling agreement between Congressional Republicans and President Biden in June.

Previously, only childless individuals aged 18-49 had to prove they were working 80 hours a month to receive benefits. That number has now increased to 50. It will increase to 52 on October 1st, and increase to 54 on October 1 of 2024.

Certain exemptions are still in place, including those who are homeless, veterans, and youth ages 18-24 who have grown out of foster care. The provisions in the bill expire in 2030.

The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities estimates that 750,000 could be affected by the changes.

Tim Butler, the Chief Impact Officer at the East Texas Food Bank, says SNAP is a key tool to fighting hunger in an area vulnerable to hunger.

“SNAP is such an important part of the people that we serve, just that little bit of supplementary income where they can go to the store and get some healthy food just to get them through hard times,” said Butler. “Access is incredibly important here in East Texas because of how Rural we are and this decreasing access, potentially, for people 50 years and above.”

Butler says that similar changes in SNAP usually lead to an increased demand for their services.

“Typically, when there are changes with SNAP our pantry partners see an influx and the people that they serve,” said Butler.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bullard-Caddo Mills game was called Friday night after two players were injured.
Medical helicopters called to Bullard game after Caddo Mills players injured
A Tyler police vehicle
New Texas law requiring ID at traffic stops goes into effect Friday
Kerick Johnson
North Tyler apartment complex shooting suspect arrested again on new charges
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
Korwin Jones Trial Day 2: Witness says friend was pulled into sex trafficking by defendant
Korwin Jones Trial Day 2: Witness says friend was pulled into sex trafficking by defendant

Latest News

Tim Butler, the Chief Impact Officer at the East Texas Food Bank discusses the changes to SNAP...
East Texas Food Bank discusses impact of new SNAP work requirements
A wildfire broke out in the Hudson area of Angelina County on Saturday.
Angelina County fire burns 32 acres, spurs evacuations
A wildfire broke out in the Hudson area of Angelina County on Saturday.
Angelina County fire burns 32 acres, spurs evacuations
Hoops and Heroes basketball tournament
Annual Hoops and Heroes basketball tournament helps improve historic Nacogdoches park