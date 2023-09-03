Constable: Teen driver ignores Nacogdoches police, crashes into multiple vehicles in parking lot

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A 16-year-old driver led Nacogdoches police on a brief chase Saturday afternoon.

According to a social media post by Nacogdoches County Pct. 3 Constable Roger Dudley, the suspect began recklessly driving before entering Nacogdoches city limits but ignored police while driving on North Street and eventually into a parking lot. Dudley reported that the driver struck multiple vehicles in that parking lot near a Fuzzy’s Taco Shop restaurant.

No further information is available at this time regarding the incident or the driver.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.