Constable: Teen driver ignores Nacogdoches police, crashes into multiple vehicles in parking lot

A teen driver is said to have evaded police before crashing into multiple cars in a Nacogdoches parking lot on Saturday.
A teen driver is said to have evaded police before crashing into multiple cars in a Nacogdoches parking lot on Saturday.(Nacogdoches County Constable Roger Dudley)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A 16-year-old driver led Nacogdoches police on a brief chase Saturday afternoon.

According to a social media post by Nacogdoches County Pct. 3 Constable Roger Dudley, the suspect began recklessly driving before entering Nacogdoches city limits but ignored police while driving on North Street and eventually into a parking lot. Dudley reported that the driver struck multiple vehicles in that parking lot near a Fuzzy’s Taco Shop restaurant.

No further information is available at this time regarding the incident or the driver.

