Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Angelina County fire burns 32 acres, spurs evacuations

By Shaquiena Davis
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUDSON, Texas (KTRE) - The fire started around p.m. Saturday afternoon and came near some residents’ properties. A helicopter was used to help get the fire under control.

Fire officials say the fire grew from around five acres to 30 acres. People nearby were asked to evacuate the area. The fire is currently 95 percent contained after having burned 32 acres as of 10:50 a.m. Sunday morning.

“It started really getting some energy and that’s why it was so critical for us to have those resources on it very quickly because we can end up, well it’s called a canopy fire when we start getting the tops of trees burning and it can get a lot of intensity.”

Bulldozers and aircraft were able to help calm the fire before it spread further throughout the woods.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bullard-Caddo Mills game was called Friday night after two players were injured.
Medical helicopters called to Bullard game after Caddo Mills players injured
A Tyler police vehicle
New Texas law requiring ID at traffic stops goes into effect Friday
Kerick Johnson
North Tyler apartment complex shooting suspect arrested again on new charges
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
Korwin Jones Trial Day 2: Witness says friend was pulled into sex trafficking by defendant
Korwin Jones Trial Day 2: Witness says friend was pulled into sex trafficking by defendant

Latest News

A wildfire broke out in the Hudson area of Angelina County on Saturday.
Angelina County fire burns 32 acres, spurs evacuations
Hoops and Heroes basketball tournament
Annual Hoops and Heroes basketball tournament helps improve historic Nacogdoches park
Hoops and Heroes basketball tournament
Annual Hoops and Heroes basketball tournament helps improve historic Nacogdoches park
Country music singer and Lindale native Chris Colston performs at the Sabine Stomp
Sabine Stomp Music Festival celebrates Mineola’s 150th birthday