1 injured in Smith County shooting near night club

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect responsible for a shooting near a night club.

According to Sgt. Larry Christian, the shooting took place around 3 a.m. Sunday in the 12500 block of Highway 31 West near The Jungle Club. Deputies said they learned that a single male victim had been shot and transported to a local hospital by private transportation.

Investigators attempted to interview the victim at UT Health Hospital in Tyler but were unable to do so due to the extent of their injuries. Christian said the victim was in stable but serious condition. The victim’s name is being withheld at this time.

Christian said this is an active investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.