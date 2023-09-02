Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Weekend Weather At Your Fingertips

Mostly sunny and hot today. Very low chance for rain.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny skies for the first day of the Labor Day weekend. Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 90s, nearing 100-degrees. We do have a very low chance for a shower or two this afternoon, but nearly all (if not all) of us will stay dry today. This evening, mostly clear skies are expected as temperatures cool into the low 70s overnight. Rain chances are higher in the forecast for Sunday, sitting at 30%. The highest/best chance for rain will be in the southern and eastern halves of East Texas, and even then, I would not cancel any outdoor plans over this rain chance. My suggestion is to be mindful of the chance and keep your eye on the sky and another on our radar. Low rain chances continue in the forecast through early next week as temperatures continue to flirt with the 100-degree mark. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

