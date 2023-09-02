WebXtra: Hiway 80 Produce finds ways to keep items in stock despite heat, lack of rain

CLARKSVILLE CITY, Texas (KLTV) - This year’s summer heat has caused roadside produce stands to shut down with nothing left to harvest. But Hiway 80 Produce in Clarksville City is finding other ways to keep their items in stock. KLTV’s Kristine Gguevara has more with the owner and what you can expect to find inside the store.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.