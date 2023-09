KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Watch as Kilgore kicks a game-winning field goal with seconds remaining to take down Gilmer, 24-23.

Check out the first-half highlights as Gilmer and Kilgore put on a defensive showcase.

Both teams may feel like they have something to prove after falling to tough teams in Week 1.

