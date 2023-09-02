Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
North Tyler apartment complex shooting suspect arrested again on new charges

Kerick Johnson
Kerick Johnson(Smith County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department arrested a suspect in the Liberty Arms apartment complex shooting for a second time on Friday.

Kerick Johnson, 18, of Tyler, was initially arrested the same day as the May 22 shooting on a charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon. However, he posted bail and disappeared before police were able to file additional charges against him. However, Johnson was arrested again on Friday on multiple charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, engaging in organized criminal activity, deadly conduct discharging firearm, evading arrest, resisting arrest and failure to identify and possession of marijuana. The total bond amount for the charges is $900,000.

Johnson is one of three suspects in the shooting, alongside Marqus Gray, 21, of Tyler, who was arrested on June 5 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct, and Delon Williams, 18, who is wanted on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct. Williams remains at large.

Previous reporting:

Tyler police searching for additional suspect in Liberty Arms apartment shooting

Affidavit provides details on shootout at Tyler apartment complex

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

