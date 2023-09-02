Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Medical helicopters called to Bullard after Caddo Mills players injured

The Bullard-Caddo Mills game was called Friday night after two players were injured.
The Bullard-Caddo Mills game was called Friday night after two players were injured.(Viewer photo)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - The Bullard-Caddo Mills game was called Friday night after two players were injured.

Reports from Bullard ISD officials said that a Caddo Mills player was being life-flighted to a Greenville hospital. Then another chopper came to take another player from the team to the hospital, as well. No reports have been released as to the extent of the injuries, but they were believed to be possible neck or back injuries.

The identities of the players have not been released.

