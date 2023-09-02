Medical helicopters called to Bullard after Caddo Mills players injured

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - The Bullard-Caddo Mills game was called Friday night after two players were injured.

Reports from Bullard ISD officials said that a Caddo Mills player was being life-flighted to a Greenville hospital. Then another chopper came to take another player from the team to the hospital, as well. No reports have been released as to the extent of the injuries, but they were believed to be possible neck or back injuries.

The identities of the players have not been released.

