Legendary musician Jimmy Buffett dies at 76

Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022, in New Orleans.(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 1:53 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - Legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett has died, according his website and social media accounts.

“Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1sy surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs,” the post on X said.

Buffett was 76 years old.

In May, the “Margaritaville” singer said health issues that needed “immediate attention” caused him to reschedule a concert with his Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band.

