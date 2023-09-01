WebXtra: St. Paul’s Children Services merges with Tyler’s Bethesda Clinic
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Bethesda Clinic CEO John English discusses the rebranding of St. Paul’s Children Services as Bethesda Pediatrics, which was announced this morning at a Luncheon at Willow Brook Country Club. English says patients will benefit from the resources of both originations as they help low-income East Texans.
Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.