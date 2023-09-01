Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

WebXtra: St. Paul’s Children Services merges with Tyler’s Bethesda Clinic

Bethesda Clinic CEO John English
Bethesda Clinic CEO John English
By JD Conte
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Bethesda Clinic CEO John English discusses the rebranding of St. Paul’s Children Services as Bethesda Pediatrics, which was announced this morning at a Luncheon at Willow Brook Country Club. English says patients will benefit from the resources of both originations as they help low-income East Texans.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tyler police vehicle
New Texas law requiring ID at traffic stops goes into effect Friday
Ambulance crash
Chase involving stolen ambulance from Lufkin ends with crash into Rusk gas station
Dunruntre Duntavius Hodge and Xavier D’Angelo Washington
2 arrested in connection with shooting at Tyler apartments
Deputy Matt Pierson
Shelby County deputy killed on 5th day on job remembered for ‘heart to be a servant’
Jacksonville man dead after shootout with Louisiana police

Latest News

Korwin Jones Trial Day 3: Undercover detective says defendant was found through gang affiliation
Korwin Jones Trial Day 3: Undercover detective says defendant was found through gang affiliation
Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday.
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Bethesda Clinic CEO John English
WebXtra: St. Paul’s Children Services merges with Tyler’s Bethesda Clinic
Smoke rises from the Shearwood Creek Fire in Jasper County on Aug. 24, 2023.
Angelina County volunteer fire departments accepting donations