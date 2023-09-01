TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck at S. Broadway, Cumberland Road in Tyler slows traffic

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A wreck at the intersection of South Broadway Avenue and Cumberland Road has slowed traffic.

Police, fire and EMS are on scene as of about 12:30 p.m. The front of a dark-colored Kia appears to have been crushed.

Tyler Police PIO Andy Erbaugh said officers were called to a two-vehicle crash at about 12 p.m., and all northbound traffic on Broadway is being diverted east onto Cumberland Road.

No information is available yet related to possible injuries. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

