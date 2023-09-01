James Bowie dominates in away win against Hawkins
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - Hawkins hosted James Bowie in a enthralling game that displayed Bowie’s dominant offense.
First significant play saw Hawkins fumbling the ball and losing possession. A couple of plays later Bowie takes advantage of that Hawkins mistake with a run around the Hawkins defense to score the first touchdown of the game. An attempted 2 point conversion was successful meaning Bowie were up 8-0 minutes into the game.
At the half Bowie led 24-6.
Game ends in favor of Bowie 46-13. A dominant display by the visiting team.
