Funeral arrangements set for Shelby County deputy killed in crash

Deputy Matt Pierson
Deputy Matt Pierson(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Brittany Hunter
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A service has been planned for a Shelby County deputy killed in a traffic crash Tuesday morning.

Deputy Matthew Pierson, 25, of Etoile was killed in a crash at the intersection of Hwy 147 and Hwy 103 in San Augustine County. A procession was held to honor him on Thursday, and plans for his funeral were shared on Friday.

The sheriff’s office said a funeral will be held Sept. 5 at Harmony Hill Baptist Church at 2708 South Chestnut Street. Public visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., with a service beginning directly after. Burial will follow at Blue Springs Cemetery in Etoile.

The sheriff’s office said food for the family can be dropped off at the Etoile Volunteer Fire Department or Etoile Water Department beginning at 8 a.m. on Sept. 5.

Condolences can be sent to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office or dropped off at the memorial vehicle set up at the agency. They have said everything will be forwarded to the family.

