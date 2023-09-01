Friday’s Weather: Plenty of sunshine today with highs back in the middle to upper 90s

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We’ve got another mild start in the 60s to lower 70s for the first day of September! Highs for this afternoon will be toasty again in the middle to upper 90s, but most will stay below 100°. Temperatures will still be very warm in the lower low 90s by 7-7:30PM, so be prepared for some heat if you’re heading out to any high school football games this evening. Easterly winds will limit the amount of humidity we see today which leads to a higher fire danger across East Texas, so a Red Flad Warning is once again in effect for today. Please be very mindful of sparks you might accidentally create and be sure to report any fire or smoke that you see immediately! We’ll stay dry again today which is good for Friday night football, but limited rain chances will return to the area by Saturday afternoon. We’ll see limited coverage for Saturday, but thankfully there should be a better amount of showers and thunderstorms during the day on Sunday and potentially on Monday(Labor Day), something important to keep in mind if you have any outdoor plans. Only limited rain chances are possible for Tuesday and Wednesday, but temps should still sit just under 100° during the heat of the day.

