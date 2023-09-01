East Texas (KLTV) - Another hot, but comfortable day. This will be the last day with humidity levels well below average. Temperatures will be in the lower 90s at kickoff for the Red Zone tonight, then drop into the 80s throughout the games. It’ll be another nice start tomorrow with fair skies and temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Expect mostly sunny skies Saturday with a very slight chance for one or two isolated showers popping up during the afternoon. The chance for rain increases a little bit for Sunday afternoon and slight chances will stick around into early next week. Temperatures will still reach the upper 90s this weekend and by the holiday on Monday, it will start to feel like the triple digits again with increasing humidity. Next week looks to bring the return of the high pressure, so temperatures could be back in the lower triple digits by the end of the week.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.