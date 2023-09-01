Daingerfield closes out away game against Tatum in a win

TATUM, Texas (KLTV) - Daingerfield were able to do just about enough to close out the game against Tatum after a very slow start to the game.

Both Tatum and Daingerfield suffered some setbacks in the first half of the game with the quarterbacks from both teams being either sacked or closed to. Defenses from both teams performed admirably, showcasing some impressive tackles.

Eventually a turnover from Tatum turns the game on its head and Daingerfield begin to look dangerous.

Game ended 34-17 for Daingerfield.

