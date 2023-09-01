Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Daingerfield closes out away game against Tatum in a win

By Michael Coleman
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TATUM, Texas (KLTV) - Daingerfield were able to do just about enough to close out the game against Tatum after a very slow start to the game.

Both Tatum and Daingerfield suffered some setbacks in the first half of the game with the quarterbacks from both teams being either sacked or closed to. Defenses from both teams performed admirably, showcasing some impressive tackles.

Eventually a turnover from Tatum turns the game on its head and Daingerfield begin to look dangerous.

Game ended 34-17 for Daingerfield.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tyler police vehicle
New Texas law requiring ID at traffic stops goes into effect Friday
Ambulance crash
Chase involving stolen ambulance from Lufkin ends with crash into Rusk gas station
Dunruntre Duntavius Hodge and Xavier D’Angelo Washington
2 arrested in connection with shooting at Tyler apartments
Deputy Matt Pierson
Shelby County deputy killed on 5th day on job remembered for ‘heart to be a servant’
Jacksonville man dead after shootout with Louisiana police

Latest News

American Football
Lan Larison runs for 109 yards and 3 TDs; UC Davis beats Texas A&M-Commerce 48-10 in opener
Texas Tech opens season at Wyoming and with high expectations
BYU and Sam Houston face off in first time meeting
Pittsburgh Steelers fortify secondary, sign former All-Pro DB Desmond King
Morris’ appointment comes as North Texas makes preparations for its debut season in the...
North Texas coach Eric Morris is set for his debut against Cal after a season in the Pac-12