Cucumber-dill salad by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A cold, refreshing salad is welcome during hot weather. This cucumber-dill salad is so easy to make and inexpensive, as well. I hope you enjoy it!

Cucumber-dill salad

For the salad:

1 1/2 pounds (approximately) cucumbers, washed and sliced thin. If using a Persian or hothouse cucumber, no need to peel. You will want to peel a regular larger cumber.

3/4 to 1 cup thinly sliced red onion

For the dressing:

1/2 cup sour cream

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill

1 tablespoon lemon or lime juice (may substitute 2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar if desired)

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder or 1 teaspoon minced fresh garlic

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/3 teaspoon ground pepper

Method:

Stir together the dressing ingredients to combine. Pour over the prepared vegetables in a salad bowl, and toss to coat.

