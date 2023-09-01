Cucumber-dill salad by Mama Steph
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A cold, refreshing salad is welcome during hot weather. This cucumber-dill salad is so easy to make and inexpensive, as well. I hope you enjoy it!
Cucumber-dill salad
For the salad:
1 1/2 pounds (approximately) cucumbers, washed and sliced thin. If using a Persian or hothouse cucumber, no need to peel. You will want to peel a regular larger cumber.
3/4 to 1 cup thinly sliced red onion
For the dressing:
1/2 cup sour cream
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill
1 tablespoon lemon or lime juice (may substitute 2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar if desired)
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder or 1 teaspoon minced fresh garlic
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/3 teaspoon ground pepper
Method:
Stir together the dressing ingredients to combine. Pour over the prepared vegetables in a salad bowl, and toss to coat.
