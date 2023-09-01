Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Mostly sunny and hot this afternoon. No weather issues for HSFB tonight.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good afternoon, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny to mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 90s today. No rain or any other weather issues are expected for high school football this evening. We will see low rain chances in the forecast tomorrow and through the holiday weekend, but nothing worth cancelling outdoor plans over. Highs will remain in the upper 90s through the beginning of next week. Please remember that burn bans are in effect for most and that Fire Danger is High to Very High for all through the weekend. Have a great Friday and Labor Day weekend.

