Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

2 people dead, 3 injured after shooting at shopping center in Austin, police say

(MGN)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Two people are dead and three more injured, one in critical condition, after a shooting at a shopping center in Austin, according to the Austin Police Department.

Police received a 911 call at 5:00 p.m. that shots had been fired at a shopping center in the 10000 block of Research Boulevard.

Five victims were involved in the shooting.

Two victims were evaluated for minor injuries, one victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition and two victims were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services.

No suspect has been detained yet, the police department said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Police say there is no continuing threat to the public.

Anyone with more information is asked to submit it to the Austin Police Department here.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tyler police vehicle
New Texas law requiring ID at traffic stops goes into effect Friday
Jason Charles
Smith County seeking public’s help finding missing felony suspect
Ambulance crash
Chase involving stolen ambulance from Lufkin ends with crash into Rusk gas station
Power outage
Longview residents, businesses without power due to incident during SWEPCO upgrade
According to Tyler Police Department PIO Andy Erbaugh, two cars fled the scene of a shooting at...
Tyler police pursue 2 drivers suspected in apartment shooting

Latest News

A man stole an ambulance from a Lufkin hospital Thursday afternoon and led authorities on...
Chase involving stolen ambulance from Lufkin ends with crash into Rusk gas station
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Red Zone Game Ball Tyler High Lions
Protect yourself from high school football streaming scams
Protect yourself from high school football streaming scams
New Longview central police station slated to open this fall
New Longview central police station slated to open this fall