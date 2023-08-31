Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

A wrong-way crash with a Greyhound bus leaves 1 dead, 18 injured in Maryland

FILE - The bus was traveling eastbound on Route 32 near Interstate 95 in the Savage, Maryland,...
FILE - The bus was traveling eastbound on Route 32 near Interstate 95 in the Savage, Maryland, area with 38 passengers aboard around 3:30 a.m.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVAGE, Md. (AP) — One person died and 18 others were injured in a wrong-way crash involving a Greyhound passenger bus on a Maryland highway, police said.

The driver of an SUV died early Thursday when the vehicle, which was driving on the wrong side of the highway, hit the bus, according to police. The crash injured the bus driver and 17 bus passengers.

The bus was traveling eastbound on Route 32 near Interstate 95 in the Savage area with 38 passengers aboard around 3:30 a.m. when it collided with a Buick Enclave that was traveling westbound in eastbound lanes, Howard County police said in a news release. Savage is 15 miles (24.14 kilometers) southwest of Baltimore.

The man who was driving the Buick died at the scene. The bus driver and injured passengers were taken to area hospitals with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, police said.

Police expect to release the man’s name later Thursday after his next of kin has been notified, department spokesperson Lori Boone said in an email.

Boone said police did not have details of the bus’s itinerary.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tyler police vehicle
New Texas law requiring ID at traffic stops goes into effect Friday
Jason Charles
Smith County seeking public’s help finding missing felony suspect
Power outage
Longview residents, businesses without power due to incident during SWEPCO upgrade
According to Tyler Police Department PIO Andy Erbaugh, two cars fled the scene of a shooting at...
Tyler police pursue 2 drivers suspected in apartment shooting
A picture of Megan Oxley who passed away after her car ran out of gas and she could not call...
Woman dies after getting trapped in hot vehicle with 2 children

Latest News

This will be a September to remember if you are a trial junky with two high profile cases...
A Better East Texas: High-profile political trials
FILE - Empty poll kiosks await voters at the Mississippi Second Congressional District Primary...
‘We’ll … kill you:’ Election workers get threats, warnings they’ll be lynched, US government says
Dr. Lee Warren joined East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea to speak about handling and processing grief.
Neurosurgeon, author speaks on living with grief
Don Goulding, 68, hit the jackpot running errands after work this summer.
Jackpot winner says lottery ticket was best birthday present he ever bought himself