Upshur County commissioners get update on project to renovate courthouse

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Upshur County commissioners heard updates Thursday on a project to renovate the courthouse.

The county will use 5.2 million dollars from a grant from the Texas Historical Commission for the project and will pay another 5 million dollars out of its contingency fund.

County Judge Todd Tefteller said they had to accept the grant or else they would be ineligible for another grant from the Historical Commission. Some at the meeting thought the money should go toward road improvements, but the judge spoke up on behalf of the courthouse project.

“In my mind, that building represents Upshur County,” Tefteller said. “It represents everybody that lives in Upshur County. It represents all of us. It’s a historical building, and it needs to get the respect it deserves. It’s not a museum; that building is used everyday.”

The county is waiting on the contractor for a start date, and the project is expected to take three years to complete.

Commissioners received an update on plans for renovation. (KLTV)

