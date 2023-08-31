Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Trump pleads not guilty and waives arraignment in Georgia election case

Former President Trump's mug shot joins other famous ones. (CNN, ADOBESTOCK PHOTOS, UNIVERSAL NEWS REEL, THE WHITE HOUSE, FULTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, KCAL,
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty and waived arraignment in the case accusing him and others of illegally trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.

That means he won’t have to show up for an arraignment hearing that Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee had set for next week.

Trump and 18 others were charged earlier this month in a 41-count indictment that outlines an alleged scheme to subvert the will of Georgia voters who had chosen Democrat Joe Biden over the Republican incumbent in the presidential election.

Several other people charged in the indictment had already waived arraignment in filings with the court, saving them a trip to the courthouse in downtown Atlanta. Trump previously traveled to Georgia on Aug. 24 to turn himself in at the Fulton County Jail, where he became the first former president to have a mug shot taken.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tyler police vehicle
New Texas law requiring ID at traffic stops goes into effect Friday
Power outage
Longview residents, businesses without power due to incident during SWEPCO upgrade
Jason Charles
Smith County seeking public’s help finding missing felony suspect
According to Tyler Police Department PIO Andy Erbaugh, two cars fled the scene of a shooting at...
Tyler police pursue 2 drivers suspected in apartment shooting
A picture of Megan Oxley who passed away after her car ran out of gas and she could not call...
Woman dies after getting trapped in hot vehicle with 2 children

Latest News

Jacksonville man dead after shootout with Louisiana police
One of the suspect was arrested at a gas station, and the baby was safely recovered at the same...
Woman arrested after intruders kill man, take baby from home, police in Mississippi say
Jewell Baggett stands beside a Christmas decoration she recovered from the wreckage of her...
Tropical Storm Idalia swoops through Carolinas, leaves a trail of destruction in Florida and Georgia
Pro Football Hall off Fame inductee Gil Brandt poses with his bust during a ceremony at...
Gil Brandt, one of the builders of the Dallas Cowboys into ‘America’s Team,’ has died at age 91