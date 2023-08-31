Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! We’ve got another “hot.. but not TOO hot” kind of day with ample sunshine and most just under 100°! This Thursday morning we’re waking up to a range of temperatures in the 60s and lower 70s with mostly clear skies. You can leave the umbrella at home again as skies will remain dry today. Highs for our afternoon will be hot in the upper 90s for most, but at least most of the area will not hit the triple digits today or tomorrow. Easterly winds will limit the amount of humidity we see today, which leads to a higher fire danger across East Texas, so a Red Flad Warning is once again in effect for today. Please be very mindful of sparks you might accidentally create and be sure to report any fire or smoke that you see immediately! We’ll stay dry again tomorrow which is good for Friday night football, but limited rain chances will return to the area by Saturday afternoon. We’ll see limited coverage for Saturday, but thankfully there should be a better amount of showers and thunderstorms during the day on Sunday, something important to keep in mind if you have any outdoor plans. Only limited rain chances possible for Monday (Labor Day), Tuesday, and Wednesday but temps should still sit just under 100° during the heat of the day.

