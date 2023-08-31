Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Mostly sunny today. Highs around 96°.
Mostly sunny today. Highs around 96°.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good afternoon, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny this afternoon, highs around 96-degrees. Fire Danger remains High to Very High today, and burn bans are in effect for most of the area. In today’s update to the Drought Monitor, Severe to Exceptional Drought persists for most of East Texas, and seasonal rainfall totals are still lagging behind for both Tyler and Lufkin. Longview’s seasonal rainfall totals are not as far behind, but there is still a slight deficit. Looking ahead, there will be low rain chances this weekend and early next week. Right now, I wouldn’t say there is any reason to cancel outdoor plans for the Labor Day weekend, but you’ll want to be mindful of the chance for rain in the forecast. Temperatures over the next seven days will top off in the upper 90s each afternoon, and cool into the low 70s overnight. Have a great Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tyler police vehicle
New Texas law requiring ID at traffic stops goes into effect Friday
Jason Charles
Smith County seeking public’s help finding missing felony suspect
Power outage
Longview residents, businesses without power due to incident during SWEPCO upgrade
According to Tyler Police Department PIO Andy Erbaugh, two cars fled the scene of a shooting at...
Tyler police pursue 2 drivers suspected in apartment shooting
A picture of Megan Oxley who passed away after her car ran out of gas and she could not call...
Woman dies after getting trapped in hot vehicle with 2 children

Latest News

Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 8-31-23
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Wednesday 8-30-23
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips