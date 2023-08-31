Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Texas judge rules as unconstitutional a law that erodes city regulations in favor of state control

In a major win for progressive Texas cities, a district judge in Texas on Wednesday ruled that a controversial new state law targeting local regulations is unconstitutional
FILE - Standing in the mid-afternoon heat, a worker takes a break to drink during a parking lot...
FILE - Standing in the mid-afternoon heat, a worker takes a break to drink during a parking lot asphalt resurfacing job in Richardson, Texas, June 20, 2023. While unrelenting heat set in across Texas this summer, opponents of a sweeping new law targeting local regulations took to the airwaves and internet with an alarming message: outdoor workers would be banned from taking water breaks. Workers would die, experts and advocates said, with high temperatures topping 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) and staying there for much of the past two months. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)(AP)
By CHRISTINE FERNANDO
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — A Texas judge ruled Wednesday that a new law eroding the power of the state’s Democratic-led cities to impose local regulations on everything from tenant evictions to employee sick leave is unconstitutional and cannot take effect.

The decision by state District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble of Austin, an elected Democrat, is a significant win for progressive leaders in Texas' biggest cities that want to be able to represent their communities. Critics of the law say it would have taken power from local government and denounced it as "The Death Star." Texas and its major cities join battles that have flared nationwide over statehouses flexing authority over municipalities.

"That's tremendous victory for the people in this city because it allows the local leadership to represent the Houstonians that we have an obligation to serve," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said at a news conference following the ruling.

The state immediately appealed the ruling, according to the Texas attorney general's office.

“This will stay the effect of the court’s declaration pending appeal," the office said in a statement to The Associated Press, adding that the law would still go into effect on Friday as scheduled.

The case will head to the Texas Supreme Court, which is made up entirely of Republican judges.

Republicans muscled the law through the GOP-controlled Legislature over intense opposition from Democrats, labor groups and city leaders. Supporters said the law was needed to preserve Texas' reputation as a friendly business climate and that a patchwork of ordinances that differ from city to city created unnecessary red tape.

A particularly damaging part of the law, critics argued, was that its full impact was unclear. But they also seized on specific examples, including repeated reminders during a historic summer heat wave that the law would eliminate water breaks at mandatory intervals for outdoor workers. Experts, however, say the law's effects may be more complicated.

Hours before the ruling, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott took to social media to defend the law.

"Texas small businesses are the backbone of our economy," Abbott said in a statement posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. "Burdensome regulations are an obstacle to their success. I signed HB2127 to cut red tape & help businesses thrive."

___

The Associated Press receives support from several private foundations to enhance its explanatory coverage of elections and democracy. See more about AP’s democracy initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Most Read

A Tyler police vehicle
New Texas law requiring ID at traffic stops goes into effect Friday
Jason Charles
Smith County seeking public’s help finding missing felony suspect
Power outage
Longview residents, businesses without power due to incident during SWEPCO upgrade
According to Tyler Police Department PIO Andy Erbaugh, two cars fled the scene of a shooting at...
Tyler police pursue 2 drivers suspected in apartment shooting
A picture of Megan Oxley who passed away after her car ran out of gas and she could not call...
Woman dies after getting trapped in hot vehicle with 2 children

Latest News

School hallway generic
Arkansas school district says it will continue offering AP African American Studies course
John Thurston
Arkansas secretary of state says he’ll run for treasurer next year
Election Day in Louisiana is Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.
Candidates jump into Louisiana elections, and many races have no incumbent
FILE - Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks during SEC Media Days, July 18,...
SEC commissioner calls on Congress to set national standards for athlete compensation
Louisiana State Penitentiary, known as Angola
Juveniles at Louisiana’s Angola maximum-security prison will move to new youth facility in the fall