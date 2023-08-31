Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Rival coaches unite at TJC Apache Basketball

One of Tyler Junior College’s new assistant coaches coached at Kilgore College for over two decades.
By Michael Coleman
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One of Tyler Junior College’s new assistant coaches coached at Kilgore College for over two decades. Now, Brian Hoberecht is joining forces with his rival Mike Marquis.

He resigned from Kilgore recently, landing with the Apaches. We wanted to know if a year or two ago, in Hoberecht’s wildest dreams, does this happen?

“That’s a great question, I’ve never been opposed to change, I’ve always been open to positive change, and things are a good in my life,” Hoberecht said. “That will help me grow, help my family grow. This is one of those moves. We’re excited about being in Tyler, we’re excited about being a part of this athletic department, and what it stands for.”

Marquis agreed with Hoberecht’s sentiment.

“Came in with such a great attitude. Just very, very easy to work with, has been hungry to learn how we do things. He’s been eager to share how he has done things. What can we blend? What doesn’t work, all those things. We’ve just have great basketball talks. And really giving him a lot of responsibility in different areas has been kind of fun for me to watch him,” Marquis said. “And Mitch, my son, really talk about a basketball. And go over the league, how different schools do things versus how we both done it. And then, every once in a while we will bring up games where we beat each other, too.”

