Red Zone Player Spotlight: Daingerfield’s Aeryn ‘Bubba’ Hampton

DAINGERFIELD, Texas (KLTV) - Daingerfield’s big win over Gladewater was a total team effort, and leading the way is Aeryn “Bubba” Hampton, our Red Zone Spotlight player.

Hampton said he leads by example.

“It’s important for me to be a leader, cause I know some of these guys out here look up to me. You know whatever I do, they try to do it to. You know we teammates we feed off everybody else. We help each other get better, like. I probably learn something from another teammate. Leading by example is really important.”

Hampton is bound for the University of Texas, and he takes this in stride. In the game against Gladewater, he caught a touchdown quickly, showing why he will be a Longhorn, and how he has the ability to play at the highest level.

“Coach Hubbard, you know our offensive coordinator, he had called a screen. Normally, a player like me, I’m going to take a screen to the house every time. So when he called the screen, I knew I was going to score, I said alright I’m gonna get this touchdown.”

“What Bubba does, he makes it a lot easier, because so many eyes are on him,” Coach Seth Hubbard said

All of this makes Hampton our first 2023 Red Zone player of the week.

