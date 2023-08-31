Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

One person dead in officer involved shooting in Harrison County

(MGN)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person has been declared deceased after an officer involved shooting ensued in Harrison County late Monday night.

According to a press release by DPS, at around 10:30 p.m. a Texas DPS trooper conducted a traffic stop on US Highway 259 in Gregg County. The driver fled the traffic stop and a pursuit ensued which ended on FM 450 in Harrison County and the motorist fled on foot into a wooded area. An exchange of gunfire then occurred between the suspect and the DPS trooper whilst he attempted to flee on foot.

The suspect, John L. Stanford, 39, of Avinger, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tyler police vehicle
New Texas law requiring ID at traffic stops goes into effect Friday
Power outage
Longview residents, businesses without power due to incident during SWEPCO upgrade
Jason Charles
Smith County seeking public’s help finding missing felony suspect
According to Tyler Police Department PIO Andy Erbaugh, two cars fled the scene of a shooting at...
Tyler police pursue 2 drivers suspected in apartment shooting
A picture of Megan Oxley who passed away after her car ran out of gas and she could not call...
Woman dies after getting trapped in hot vehicle with 2 children

Latest News

New changes to FAFSA could impact students’ application process
Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday’s Weather: A fair mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 90s
National Grief Awareness Day
East Texas counselors speak about National Grief Awareness Day
Wildfire graphic
114 acre Anderson County wildfire fully contained