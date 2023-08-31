New Longview central police station slated to open this fall

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The long wait is almost over for one East Texas police department that has been in desperate need of a new building.

Final touches are being made on the new Longview Police Department Central Station.

The retaining gates are down, and workers are power-washing the main parking lot, as the new Longview police station on South Street nears opening.

“Can’t wait, still want it to be right, have to be patient. Make sure it’s completed the way it needs to be,” said Longview police chief Anthony Boone.

“We have made a lot of progress on the third and second floor. They are completed, we have furniture installed in the offices. We are ecstatic. And to be involved with a project like this on this scale has been a great experience,” said City of Longview Assistant Public Works Director Kevin Chumbley.

Funded through voter approval of a 2018 bond election, the facility will replace the old building which became so cramped over time that any available space had to be pressed into service.

A separate building had to be used to house the crime investigation division for years.

“We have people all over town, situated in different buildings working on the same cases and communication becomes an issue. Now they’ll all be in one building,” said Longview assistant police chief Ben Kemper.

“We’ve used everything. Every closet has been converted to an office at this point,” Boone said.

Originally scheduled to open in spring of 2023, supply chain issues caused delays in the construction of the 70,000 square foot, 33 million station.

“At one point electrical was a big hold up. We had an 11 month delay on some of the control panels,” Chumbley said.

But on Boones watch, it will finally change.

“21st century versus always trying to retrofit an old building that wasn’t designed for such,” the chief said.

The city said the new facility is now scheduled to be opened in the fall.

