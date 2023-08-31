New changes to FAFSA could impact students’ application process

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Department of Education announced nearly two years ago that the Free Application for Federal Student Aid could undergo a serious change to make it simpler for students to apply.

The new application is part of the Department of Education’s FAFSA Simplification Act passed in December 2020. The overall intention of this change is to encourage students to apply for student aid on the federal level.

Fast forward years later, the application process is now seeing a significant change that school officials haven’t seen in years. VP of Enrollment at UT Tyler, David Barron says parents who have been doing the FAFSA the same for the past couple of years will be looking a different application for the 2024-25 school year.

“This is a significant change... this is the largest change in FAFSA in at least 25 years that has happened,” Barron said.

Tyler Junior College Graduate and Transfer Student at the University of Houston, Maalesha Jordan has been receiving federal aid to pay for her education. During her time at TJC, she used the resources within the college for help on the FAFSA application. This year with the new changes, she is unsure about how the new process will be implemented.

“I’ve heard a lot of changes but I don’t really initially know how that going to be implemented moving forward when I’m going to receive FAFSA,” Jordan said.

A big part of the change will decrease the number of questions in the application and the language used in the process. Instead of the previous Expected Family Contribution (EFC scale), the FAFSA will now refer to it as the Student Aid Index (SAI) to determine how much aid a student will receive for their tuition bills.

“The biggest change is previous FAFSA generated what we call an EFC or Expected Family Contribution which is a number used to determine the eligibility for Pell Grant and things of that nature,” Barron said.

For families with more students in college, the FAFSA will also no longer consider the number of family members in their calculation of aid eligibility. Instead, they have increase what they call the income protection allowance so the income that the parent or the student makes would not impact their aid eligibility as it had done in the past.

The change is also doing a number on financial aid offices across the country including Trinity Valley Community College in Athens, where nearly 85% of students use some form of federal aid.

“I’ve been doing this for 20 years and this is totally different than what we’ve done in the past,” TVCC Financial Aid Director Tonya Richardson Dean said. “It’s actually a learning curve not only for our students and parents, it’s also a learning curve for the financial aid industry.”

One way the new changes will impact schools and students alike will be when the application opens. In previous years, the FAFSA would be available for students and advisors starting in October. This year the FAFSA will open in December.

Since the application will have a delayed start, schools who use FAFSA information to determine a student’s award package, a look at how much money a student will receive from the school.

“Award packaging pretty much for every institution, is going to be later in the cycle so they’re not going to get their packages as early this year,” Barron said.

For more information on the new changes, visit the studentaid.gov website for resources and other important information.

