Neurosurgeon, author speaks on living with grief

Dr. Lee Warren joined East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea to speak about handling and processing grief.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Dr. Lee Warren joined East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea to speak about handling and processing grief.

Wednesday was National Grief Awareness day, and Warren’s book Hope is the First Dose deals directly with the idea of dealing with grief, taking largely from his experience after losing his son. Warren is a neurosurgeon at Great Plains Health in Nebraska, and has a great amount of knowledge regarding life after loss.

