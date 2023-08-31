Korwin Jones Trial Day 2: Witness says friend was pulled into sex trafficking by defendant

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The trial of a man accused of human trafficking in Smith County continued Thursday with the victims taking the stand.

Korwin Jerard Jones, 34, also known as De’Vonta BMT, was accused of participating in human trafficking in April 2020 after a Texas Ranger contacted an investigator in Smith County with information about a sex worker Jones was allegedly managing. The ranger said he suspected Jones of facilitating prostitution and said he may live in Tyler. On Wednesday, Jones’ trial began in the Smith County Courthouse.

On Thursday, the state called a witness who claimed to have met Jones on a dating website when she was around 18 or 19. Jones did not tell her how old he was, and went by BMT at the time, she said. According to the witness, Jones told her that he was a pimp for a living.

The witness said the two continued to speak, as she didn’t think Jones was serious about his profession. She said she first met Jones at a car wash, and later introduced him to her best friend. During this introduction, the trio spent about an hour and a half visiting and talking about life goals, she said. At the end of the night, the witness’ friend left with Jones rather than the witness herself.

The witness went on to say that after that night she only met her friend at hotels, and the friend told the witness she was now “selling her body for money.” The witness said she tried to do the same, but realized it was not for her. According to the witness, Jones encouraged her to get into sex trafficking, allegedly saying “You have sex for free, so why not get paid while doing it?”

The witness said her friend would meet with about 10 clients per day. After witnessing the alleged prostitution for a while, the witness said she attempted to get out of the scene, suggested other jobs she could do for Jones like selling weed. Regardless, Jones would not let her friend out of the business, the witness said. Eventually, the witness said, she got out by simply leaving and cutting ties with her friend.

The defense then questioned the witness, who said she had met with the state before. According to her, the prosecutors went to her grandmother’s house to contact her, and she was living with her husband in Jefferson when the DA’s office reached out.

According to the witness, when she met Jones on the dating site, she was looking for friends rather than romance. At that time, she said, she was living with her grandparents. Upon questioning, the witness stated that she knew her friend was a sex worker before the friend had been introduced to Jones, and that Jones and her friend never dated. She went on to say her friend was homeless when she began prostituting herself.

The state began questioning the witness again, who said that Jones set the rates for his clients. Jones would also tell the women not to use their real names, she said. The state implied that Jones created accounts for the women, though this was contested by the state.

