Jacksonville man dead after shootout with Louisiana police

CAMERON PARISH, Louisiana (KLTV) - A Jacksonville man fatally shot himself in Louisiana Saturday after allegedly firing on officers during a traffic stop.

Spencer J. Wilson, 34, of Jacksonville, was the subject of an attempted traffic stop on LA Hwy 17 near Hackberry, La. on Saturday. Louisiana State Police attempted to stop Wilson’s Lexus sedan around 11:15 p.m. in regards to an alleged equipment violation, according to a police release. The release said that Wilson fled the stop and began firing a weapon at the officers, leading to a pursuit.

The chase ended when Wilson reportedly crashed out in a ditch on LA 108, at which point he left the car and continued to fire his fully automatic rifle at the officers. According to the release, at least five officers returned fire at Wilson. The man was later found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, and was pronounced dead on the scene.

A female passenger was found near the crash site, the release said. She was interviewed and released.

According to the release, one officer sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the head in the incident, and was treated for the injury. No other officers were injured in the incident.

The Louisiana State Police Force Investigation Unit is leading the investigation.

