Gilmer man pleads guilty in wreck which killed Longview motorcyclist

Victor Frausto-Lopez
Victor Frausto-Lopez((Source: Longview Police Department))
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A man has pleaded guilty in connection to a hit-and-run that killed a motorcyclist last year in Longview.

Victor Frausto-Lopez, 37, of Gilmer pleaded guilty in Judge Alfonso Charles’ courtroom to causing the death of a Longview motorcyclist.

According to a previous story, Lopez failed to yield the right of way to the motorcyclist causing him to fall to the ground after losing control of his motorcycle, resulting in him being run over by another vehicle.

Lopez has been sentenced to two years in prison.

Previous Reporting:

Affidavit: Driver accused in fatal Longview hit-and-run failed to yield right-of-way to motorcyclist

Authorities arrest suspect in fatal Longview hit-and-run

