Garrison quarterback says team’s experience leads to success

GARRISON, Texas (KTRE) - The Garrison Bulldogs go into a big matchup against Arp coming off a big win in Week 1.

Garrison traveled to Hughes Springs and dominated the Mustangs, 72-0.

“The DC had a really good plan going into that game,” said Head Coach Brandon Alvarez. “We really showed off Friday night. The kids really took care of business. Even when we got way up, they made sure they took care of things.”

Quarterback Brayden Davidson said he believes the Bulldogs have a new look this year with experienced players.

Garrison plays host to Arp, another powerhouse, in Week 2.

Interviews with Alvarez and Davidson were streamed on Red Zone Preview. Preview is streamed every Wednesday during football season at 8 p.m. on East Texas Now.

