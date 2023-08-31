Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Another hot day, but it really is very comfortable without that high humidity.  The low humidity sticks around through the end of the work week, but south and southeast winds will start increasing humidity levels this weekend, making it feel hotter than the actual temperatures.  By the weekend, though temperatures will likely stay just shy of the triple digits, it will feel like the triple digits because of the higher humidity.  Slight chances for rain, especially in southern counties will return to the forecast each afternoon through the holiday weekend.  Any activity will likely be hit or miss, with slightly higher chances on Sunday.

