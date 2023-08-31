Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Daingerfield Tigers showed they can make proper adjustments

Coach Davin Nelson said the team’s goal is to get better one quarter at a time.
By Michael Coleman
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DAINGERFIELD, Texas (KLTV) - The Daingerfield Tigers showed their coach they can listen to adjustments and execute them.

Coach Davin Nelson said the team’s goal is to get better one quarter at a time. In Week 1 against Gladewater, that meant some half-time adjustments.

The Tigers roared to a fast start in the second half on the way to a 53-32 win.

Daingerfield travels to Tatum on Friday.

“If we don’t mind our p’s and q’s, they’ll hit us with that triple option,” Nelson said. “They have a good coach there.”

Nelson’s interview was streamed on the Red Zone Preview Show, which is streamed every Wednesday during football season at 8 p.m.

