Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

A Better East Texas: High-profile political trials

This will be a September to remember if you are a trial junky with two high profile cases grabbing headlines for the weeks ahead.
By Pat Stacey
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This will be a September to remember if you are a trial junky with two high profile cases grabbing headlines for the weeks ahead.

It is impossible to miss the daily updates on former president Donald Trump’s multiple pending trials. The pre-trial jockeying on all sides is already a circus. And now we have the trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton which is heating up the headlines in our state.

While the jury for the Paxton trial – the state senators of Texas – have been placed under a gag order, there is a load of turbulence already swirling. In fact, at least one political group has purchased advertising time on TV to put pressure on senators to vote to dismiss the trial.

As Texans, no one should relish in this situation and while the state will need to show the evidence and make the case against Paxton, he is due his day in court.  What is sad is that there is all this added drama that will result in misinformation from all sides, leaving Texans’ heads spinning on what is truly going on and what truly happened in this case.

Much like the cases against Trump, we must sort through the propaganda, find sources that confirm or corroborate what is being said, or better yet, take the time to see the process firsthand.  Don’t blindly take someone’s interpretation of what happens – it is fine to trust, but do verify and draw your own conclusions. And that will make for a Better East Texas.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tyler police vehicle
New Texas law requiring ID at traffic stops goes into effect Friday
Jason Charles
Smith County seeking public’s help finding missing felony suspect
Power outage
Longview residents, businesses without power due to incident during SWEPCO upgrade
According to Tyler Police Department PIO Andy Erbaugh, two cars fled the scene of a shooting at...
Tyler police pursue 2 drivers suspected in apartment shooting
A picture of Megan Oxley who passed away after her car ran out of gas and she could not call...
Woman dies after getting trapped in hot vehicle with 2 children

Latest News

This will be a September to remember if you are a trial junky with two high profile cases...
A Better East Texas: High-profile political trials
Dr. Lee Warren joined East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea to speak about handling and processing grief.
Neurosurgeon, author speaks on living with grief
Dunruntre Duntavius Hodge and Xavier D’Angelo Washington
2 arrested in connection with shooting at Tyler apartments
Jacksonville man dead after shootout with Louisiana police