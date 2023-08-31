Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Stolen ambulance wrecks into Rusk gas station

Ambulance crash
Ambulance crash(Submitted photo)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RUSK, Texas (KLTV) - A stolen ambulance has crashed into a gas station’s fuel pumps in Rusk and damaged the roof over the pumps.

The wreck has occurred at the Kim’s station at 1580 Dickinson Drive.

Lufkin Police spokesperson Jessica Pebsworth said the ambulance was stolen from CHI St. Luke’s Hospital in Lufkin. She said the call came in at 12:38 p.m.

Pebsworth said the ambulance belonged to San Augustine County EMS.

