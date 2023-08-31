2 arrested in connection with shooting at Tyler apartments

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Police have arrested two suspects in connection with a shooting at Southwest Pines Apartments.

Police responded to a shooting in the 3200 block of Walton Road on Wednesday, and they have now said that the victim in this case was a man who was taken to the hospital for a single gunshot wound. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and has been released, Tyler Police PIO Andy Erbaugh said.

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with this shooting, Dunruntre Duntavius Hodge, 19, of Longview, and Xavier D’Angelo Washington, 18, of Tyler.

Both have been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest. Bond for Hodge has been set at $400,000, while bond for Washington has been set at $320,000.

Erbaugh said police are continuing to investigate and expect to make further arrests. If you have any information related to this case, contact the Tyler Police Department at (903) 531-1000.

