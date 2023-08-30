Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

WebXtra: SWEPCO responds to grassfire started by powerline on Hwy 80 in Longview

KLTV’s Jamey Boyum was on scene of a small grass fire off Hwy 80 that occurred around the time power was coming back on in Longview.
By Jamey Boyum
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum was on scene of a small grass fire off Hwy 80 that occurred around the time power was coming back on in Longview.

No official word that power restoration was linked with the fire. Many downtown business closed their doors during the outage, though some reopened after power was restored to the downtown area around 11:45 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tyler police vehicle
New Texas law requiring ID at traffic stops goes into effect Friday
Body found behind store in Tyler
Jace Ogilvie
Tyler police arrest 1 in connection with shooting near Hubbard Middle School
Logo
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy killed in traffic crash
Police approach a pile of belongings near where the body was reported.
Body found in woods near Tyler loop

Latest News

Tristen McAllister, 19, arrested in connection with shooting that injured 4 in Texarkana
Man arrested in Texarkana in connection with shooting that injured 4
WebXtra: Longview ISD official speaks on $7M transportation building construction
WebXtra: Longview ISD official speaks on planned $7M transportation building construction
WebXtra: Longview ISD official speaks on $7M transportation building construction
WebXtra: Longview ISD official speaks on planned $7M transportation building construction
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum was on scene of a small grass fire off Hwy 80 that occurred around the time...
WebXtra: SWEPCO responds to grassfire started by powerline on Hwy 80 in Longview