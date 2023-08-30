Tyler transit proposes changes to services coming this fall

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tuesday night, the Tyler transit department hosted a public meeting to give a breakdown of what they’re proposing for the coming months.

The proposal is to double the fare increase for all fixed and paratransit routes. Transit Manager, Russ Jackson said this is due to certain expenses over the last few years, like pay and benefit increases for bus drivers, fuel and maintenance, and a new added route, Campus Connector.

Another expense stems from the Federal Trade Administration or FTA, which is the city’s largest contributor of grant funding. There is a 50 percent portion that the city has to pay for money that is received from FTA. This is called local match.

“You come up to six to seven hundred thousand dollars probably of added local match that comes out of the city’s working capital,” said Jackson.

They also announced the ending of Saturday fixed route services except for para-transit medical services. Jackson said this is due to low ridership.

“It’s about 50 percent less than a Monday through Friday compare it, it’s about 50 percent. Sometimes worse, sometimes a little better, but not on a consistent measuring basis.”

But some citizens spoke against that change.

“As senior citizens, we like to get out and you know go all over Tyler,” a Tyler resident said.

Another citizen who is visually impaired says he sometimes relies on the fixed route.

“Because if I forget to make a trip on the Paratransit, it helps me to still live a life of normalcy the best I can with what I have.”

Lastly, the route modification would be made to Campus Connector, turning it into a micro transit service or demand response type service. It would be used at a regular bus stop.

“They would call or use an app. They would schedule a service, and then somebody will come pick them up at that point. They won’t be in a route. They won’t be going in circles on that route anymore. And that helps provide quicker service.”

The second public meeting will be held Sept. 12 at the Glass Recreation Center in Tyler from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The city said the changes are anticipated to be finalized by October.

