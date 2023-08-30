Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Tyler police pursue 2 drivers suspected in apartment shooting

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police were in pursuit of two vehicles driven by suspects in an apartment shooting Wednesday afternoon.

According to Tyler Police Department PIO Andy Erbaugh, two cars fled the scene of a shooting at Southwest Pines Apartments in the 3200 block of Walton Road.

Tyler police were in pursuit of the two vehicles as of 5:20 Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tyler police vehicle
New Texas law requiring ID at traffic stops goes into effect Friday
Body found behind store in Tyler
Jace Ogilvie
Tyler police arrest 1 in connection with shooting near Hubbard Middle School
Logo
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy killed in traffic crash
Police approach a pile of belongings near where the body was reported.
Body found in woods near Tyler loop

Latest News

“My flight hit severe turbulence and folks including myself went flying up out their seats," a...
WATCH: Turbulence on Delta flight to Atlanta sends 11 to hospital
Victor Orr, arrested for threatening aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Henderson County man arrested for threatening others with a gun over eviction notice
Jason Charles
Smith County seeking public’s help finding missing felony suspect
Cade Foehner
Shelbyville native Cade Foehner, Gabby Barrett expecting 3rd baby