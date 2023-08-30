Tyler police pursue 2 drivers suspected in apartment shooting

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police were in pursuit of two vehicles driven by suspects in an apartment shooting Wednesday afternoon.

According to Tyler Police Department PIO Andy Erbaugh, two cars fled the scene of a shooting at Southwest Pines Apartments in the 3200 block of Walton Road.

Tyler police were in pursuit of the two vehicles as of 5:20 Wednesday afternoon.

